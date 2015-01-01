Abstract

Multiple theories, including family systems, epigenetics, attachments, and many others, have proposed mechanisms for trauma transmission from generation to generation. Intergenerational trauma is today one of the most important psychosocial issues affecting Afghans' mental health and psychology, with the potential to affect subsequent generations. A variety of factors have impacted the mental health of the Afghan population over the years, including years of conflict, socioeconomic instability, natural disasters, chronic drought conditions, economic turmoil, and food insecurity, all of which have been exacerbated by recent political turbulence and the The Coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 pandemic that has further increased the susceptibility to intergenerational trauma among the Afghan population. International bodies must play a role in addressing intergenerational trauma among Afghans. Breaking the chain in future generations will be possible by resolving political issues, providing adequate health facilities, financial support, and eliminating stigmas associated with mental health issues.

