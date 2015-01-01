SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Howarth N, White AJ, Batten J, Pearce AJ, Miller MA. Brain Inj. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02699052.2023.2181400

PMID

36843269

Abstract

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE: To investigate the effect of home and away game travel on risk of concussion across different levels of rugby union. RESEARCH DESIGN: Exploration study across school, university, and professional rugby teams.

METHODS AND PROCEDURES: Retrospective analysis of concussion incidence and symptomology of surveillance data and prospective data collection for potential concussions via surveys. Data was collected from school rugby teams (n = 344 matches, over 2 years), a university rugby (n = 6 matches), and a professional rugby team (n = 64 matches, over two seasons). MAIN OUTCOMES AND RESULTS: School level rugby had an increased prevalence of concussions in away matches (p = 0.02). Likewise, there was a significant increase (p < 0.05) in concussions at away matches in university rugby. In addition, the professional rug by team had significant differences in recovery times and symptoms with away fixtures, including longer recovery times (p < 0.01), more initial symptoms (p < 0.01), as well as greater and more severe symptoms at 48 hours (p < 0.05).

CONCLUSIONS: This research highlights an increased prevalence of concussion in school and university-aged rugby players away from home, as well as increased symptoms, symptom severity, and recovery times in professional rugby players.


Language: en

Keywords

injury; Concussion; recovery; rugby union; travel

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print