Citation
Neppl TK, Diggs ON, Neppl AK, Denburg NL. Dev. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
36847258
Abstract
The current study evaluated risk factors in adolescence on problem drinking and emotional distress in late adolescence and emerging adulthood, and meeting criteria for diagnosed disorders in adulthood. The study included 501 parents and their adolescent who participated from middle adolescence to adulthood. Risk factors in middle adolescence (age 18) included parent alcohol use, adolescent alcohol use, and parent and adolescent emotional distress. In late adolescence (age 18), binge drinking and emotional distress were assessed, and in emerging adulthood (age 25), alcohol problems and emotional distress were examined. Meeting criteria for substance use, behavioral, affective, or anxiety disorders were examined between the ages of 26 and 31.
Language: en
Keywords
psychiatric disorders; alcohol problems; emotional distress; intergenerational transmission