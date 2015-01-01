Abstract

Sodium nitrite has several industrial applications however its accidental or intentional ingestion has been associated with severe toxicity and death. We present a series of 20 cases over 2 years in which evidence of sodium nitrite ingestion was found at the scene and supported by biochemical analysis of post-mortem blood nitrite and nitrate levels. Routine toxicological screening was performed on post-mortem blood samples received at University Hospitals of Leicester (UHL) NHS Trust, including ethanol analysis by headspace gas chromatography-flame ionisation detection (HS GC-FID), drug screening by high resolution accurate mass-mass spectrometry (HRAM-MS) and confirmatory drug quantitation by liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). Cases in which the history indicated the possibility of nitrite salts present at the scene, purchase of a suicide kit or a dusky-ash appearance of skin on post-mortem were referred to a specialist laboratory for nitrite and nitrate analysis. Analysis was based upon the gas-phase chemiluminescent reaction between nitric oxide (NO) and ozone; NO levels were determined using an NOA 280A, Sievers NO analyser. Twenty post-mortem cases in which sodium nitrite ingestion was the most probable cause of death were reported between January 2020 and February 2022; mean age was 31 years (range 14-49) with 9/20 (45%) female. 16/20 (80%) of cases had a history of depression and / or mental health issues. In half of the cases, anti-depressant / anti-psychotic drugs were prescribed; these drugs were detected in 8/20 (40%) cases. Ethanol was detected in 4/20 (20%) cases and anti-emetic drugs in 7/20 (35%) cases; anti-emetic drugs may be used to aid retention of sodium nitrite. Illicit drugs (amphetamine, cannabis and cocaine) were present in 3/20 cases (15%). Nitrite was found to be elevated in all but one case (95%), and nitrate was elevated in 17/20 (85%) cases. This paper highlights a surge in numbers of deaths across England and Wales due to sodium nitrite toxicity. Although, nitrite poisoning remains a rare cause of death, it is worthwhile considering its use in individuals with suicidal ideation given its unregulated availability online. The detection and quantitation of nitrite and nitrate requires specialised, highly reliable methodology currently only available in research laboratories. Implication of sodium nitrite ingestion also relies heavily upon circumstantial evidence combined with quantification. The provision of a quantitative nitrite / nitrate analytical service greatly assists in determining the cause of death in these cases.

Language: en