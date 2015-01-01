|
Citation
Lyu S, Ren X, Du Y, Zhao N. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1121583.
36846219
INTRODUCTION: In recent years, research has used psycholinguistic features in public discourse, networking behaviors on social media and profile information to train models for depression detection. However, the most widely adopted approach for the extraction of psycholinguistic features is to use the Linguistic Inquiry Word Count (LIWC) dictionary and various affective lexicons. Other features related to cultural factors and suicide risk have not been explored. Moreover, the use of social networking behavioral features and profile features would limit the generalizability of the model. Therefore, our study aimed at building a prediction model of depression for text-only social media data through a wider range of possible linguistic features related to depression, and illuminate the relationship between linguistic expression and depression.
prediction; depression; machine learning; CES-D; microblogging; text mining