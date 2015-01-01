|
Citation
Mao J, Fu GX, Huang JJ. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1108467.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
36844299
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Social media' impact on loneliness has attracted widespread scholarly attention. One hypothesis is that active social media use (ASMU) is associated with a decrease in loneliness. However, several empirical studies did not find a significant correlation between ASMU and loneliness, and ASMU may even increase loneliness. This study explored the mechanism of the double-edged sword effects of ASMU on loneliness.
Language: en
Keywords
|
loneliness; active social media use; fear of missing out; general trait-FoMO; interpersonal relationship satisfaction; online-specific state-FoMO