Abstract

The front seat passenger is often neglected when developing support systems for cars. There exist few examples of systems that provide information or interaction possibilities specifically to those passengers. Previous research indicated that the passive role of the passenger can frequently lead to a feeling of discomfort, potentially caused by missing information and missing control with respect to the driving situation. This paper investigates if and how different aspects of cognitive processes as defined in a previously published model can be approached with a technical system to reduce discomfort in passengers. Five prototypical passenger assistance systems are created which provide missing information (for example about the attentiveness of the driver) or the possibility to have more influence as a passenger. In a static simulator study with N = 40 participants, these systems were investigated with respect to their influence on measures of discomfort. Participants experienced in a counterbalanced order car following and braking scenarios on the highway with different time headways (within-subjects), with and without one of the passenger assistance systems (between-subjects). Based on the subjective measures for each experienced situation, three systems were identified as particularly useful in reducing discomfort. These displayed the attentiveness of the driver, the safety distance to a vehicle in front or provided the possibility to signal the driver that the recent safety distance is too small. These best proposals significantly reduced passenger discomfort in the tested Following and Braking scenarios for different time headways. In the post inquiry, more than 64% of the passengers confirmed the helpfulness of the rated system in reducing their discomfort in each case and about 75% of the passengers reported an interest in using it in their vehicle. This demonstrates opportunities to improve the everyday driving experience beyond classical assistance systems by explicitly considering the needs of passengers.

Language: en