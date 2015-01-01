Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Process industries may have different hazards that can cause serious injury to humans, the environment, and the economy. Considering the importance of man-made risks in process industries, Experts' Points of View should be considered to apply risk reduction strategies Hence, the present study was performed to explain the views of experts regarding the types and importance of man-made hazards in process industries.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study was conducted using a qualitative method of directed content analysis with a deductive approach. The participants included 22 experts in the field of process industries. The selection of samples started purposeful and continued until data saturation. Data collection was done through semi-structured interviews.



RESULTS: Based on experts' points of view, 5 man-made hazards in process industries were classified into 14 subcategories. The man category was divided into three subcategories: human error, technical knowledge error, and management error, the Material category was divided into 3 sub-categories of leakage and rupture, chemical properties, physical properties, Medium category was divided into two sub-categories of incorrect location selection and placement and harmful environmental factors, Machines category was divided into three sub-categories of failure in design, failure in Preventive Maintenance (PM), failure in Safety Instrumented System (SIS), and the Methods category was classified into three sub-categories: defects in inspection, defects in information, defects in executive instructions.



CONCLUSION: Technical training to reduce personnel errors, conducting risk-based inspections to control leaks and possible ruptures, careful design and site selection in the initial phase of the project, is recommended. The use of engineering methods and artificial intelligence to obtain the risk number and control methods to reduce the harmful effects of risks can be helpful.

Language: en