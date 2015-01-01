Abstract

PURPOSE: The present study aimed to design a quantitative tool to evaluate the comfort and usability of working at height safety harnesses.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted in both qualitative and quantitative sections in 2022. The research steps included field interviews, an expert panel, and compiling the questionnaires for assessing the comfort and usability of the harness. The items of tools were designed based on the qualitative part of the research and review of the literature. The face and content validity of the instrument were assessed. Its reliability was also evaluated using the test-retest method.



RESULTS: Two tools were developed including a comfort questionnaire with 13 questions and a usability questionnaire with 10 questions. The Cronbach's alpha coefficients of these instruments were 0.83 and 0.79, respectively. Additionally, the content and face validity indices were 0.97 and 3.89 for the comfort questionnaire and 0.991 and 4 for the usability questionnaire, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: The designed tools showed appropriate validity and reliability and could be used to evaluate the comfort and usability of safety harnesses. On the other hand, the criteria used in the designed tools could be employed in user-centered harness designs.

