Abstract

BACKGROUND: The prevalence of falls and related injuries is double in older adults with cognitive impairment compared with cognitively healthy older adults. A growing body of literature shows that falls prevention interventions in the cognitively impaired are difficult to implement and that the feasibility and adherence to interventions depend on a number of factors including informal caregiver involvement. However, no systematic review exists on the topic.



OBJECTIVE: Our objective is to determine whether involvement of informal caregivers can reduce falls in older adults with cognitive impairment.



METHODS: Rapid review following Cochrane collaboration guidelines.



RESULTS: Seven randomized controlled trials were identified involving 2,202 participants. We identified the following areas where informal caregiving may have an important role in fall prevention in older adults with cognitive impairment: 1) enhancing adherence to the exercise program; 2) identifying and recording falls incidents and circumstances; 3) identifying and modifying possible environmental falls risk factors inside patient's home; and 4) playing an active role in modifying lifestyle in terms of diet/nutrition, limiting antipsychotics, and avoiding movements risking falls. However, informal caregiver involvement was identified as an incidental finding in these studies and the level of evidence ranged from low to moderate.



CONCLUSION: Informal caregiver involvement in planning and delivering interventions to reduce falls has been found to increase the adherence of individuals with cognitive impairment in falls prevention programs. Future research should address whether involvement of informal caregivers may improve efficacy of prevention programs by reducing the number of falls as a primary outcome.

