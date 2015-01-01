Abstract

Spinal injuries in children contribute to the highest mortality and morbidity among all pediatric injuries. Fortunately, these injuries are a rare clinical entity but pose a difficulty in diagnosis due to challenges in neurological evaluation of a child and varied radiological presentation. Anatomical and biomechanical aspects of developing musculoskeletal system, relative plasticity of the pediatric spine make children vulnerable to spine injuries. Though motor vehicle collisions are common, children also suffer non-accidental trauma, falls and sports injuries. More chances of cervical spine involvement, higher susceptibility of spinal cord to tensile forces and associated multisystem injuries result in devastating consequences in children compared to adults. Injuries like SCIWORA, vertebral apophyseal injuries, birth-related spinal cord injuries are more specific injuries in pediatric age group. A vigilant clinical, neurological and radiological evaluation is mandatory in all children with suspected spinal injuries. Normal radiological features like ossification centers, pseudosubluxation and physiological vertebral wedging should be carefully noted as they could be misinterpreted as injuries. While CT scans help in better understanding of the fracture pattern, Magnetic Resonance Imaging in children is beneficial especially in detecting SCIWORA and other soft tissue injuries. Management principles of these pediatric spinal injuries are similar to adults. Literature evidences support conservative management in injuries like SCIWORA, unless there is an ongoing spinal cord compression. As in adults, the role of high dose methylprednisolone is still controversial in pediatric spinal cord injuries. Stable spinal injuries can be managed conservatively using orthosis or halo. Instrumentation by both anterior and posterior techniques has been described, but it is challenging due to smaller anatomy and poor implant purchase. In addition to pedicle screw instrumentation, wiring techniques are very beneficial especially in younger children.

