Abstract

PURPOSE: This study assessed concussion knowledge in concussed youth and parents treated at a multi-disciplinary concussion center.



METHODS: Youth (n = 50) and parents (n = 36) were approached at the beginning of a clinical visit. Participants completed a 22-item, previously published concussion knowledge survey before the visit.



RESULTS: Responses were compared with previously collected, published data from adolescents in a high school setting (n = 500). The patient group was divided into those with one (n = 23) vs. two or more concussions (n = 27). Chi-square analyses compared total correct responses between youth, parents, and the high school sample. T-tests assessed differences in knowledge based on prior concussions, age, and gender. All groups showed high accuracy for return-to-play guidelines (>90%) and similar knowledge of concussion-related symptoms (72.3% vs. 68.6%). Significant knowledge gaps about diagnosis, neurological consequences, and long-term risks were present across groups (19% to 68% accuracy). The patient group more often misattributed neck symptoms to concussion (X2 < 0.005). Prior concussion and gender were not significant predictors of concussion knowledge (p > 0.5).



CONCLUSION: Community and clinically-based educational techniques may not be effectively communicating knowledge about concussion diagnosis, symptoms, long-term risks, and neurological implications of concussion. Educational tools need to be tailored to specific settings and populations.

