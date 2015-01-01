|
Citation
|
Johnson-Kerner B, Colao K, Evanson N, Taylor JM. J. Pediatr. Rehabil. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, IOS Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36847024
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: More than 50,000 children are hospitalized yearly in the U.S. for acquired brain injury (ABI) with no established standards or protocols for school re-entry and limited resources for hospital-school communication. While ultimately the school has autonomy over curricula and services, specialty physicians were asked about their participation and perception of barriers in the school re-entry process.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traumatic brain injury; access to care; acquired brain injury; cognitive rehabilitation; school re-entry