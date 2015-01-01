Abstract

PURPOSE: More than 50,000 children are hospitalized yearly in the U.S. for acquired brain injury (ABI) with no established standards or protocols for school re-entry and limited resources for hospital-school communication. While ultimately the school has autonomy over curricula and services, specialty physicians were asked about their participation and perception of barriers in the school re-entry process.



METHODS: Approximately 545 specialty physicians were sent an electronic survey.



RESULTS: 84 responses (43% neurologists and 37% physiatrists) were obtained with a response rate of ∼15%. Thirty-five percent reported that specialty clinicians currently make the plan for school re-entry. The biggest challenge for school re-entry noted by physicians was cognitive difficulties (63%). The biggest gaps perceived by physicians were a lack of hospital-school liaisons to help design and implement a school re-entry plan (27%), schools' inability to implement a school re-entry plan (26%), and an evidence-based cognitive rehab curriculum (26%). Forty-seven percent of physicians reported that they did not have adequate medical personnel to support school re-entry. The most commonly used outcome measure was family satisfaction. Ideal outcome measures included satisfaction (33%) and formal assessment of quality of life (26%).



CONCLUSION: These data suggest that specialty physicians identify a lack of school liaisons in the medical setting as an important gap in hospital-school communication. Satisfaction and formal assessment of quality of life are meaningful outcomes for this provider group.

Language: en