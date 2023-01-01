Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Correctional work involves exposures to correctional-specific potentially psychologically traumatic events (PPTEs); however, the frequency and impact of such PPTEs on the mental health of correctional workers remain unclear. We analyzed the prevalence and frequency of 13 different occupational-specific PPTE exposures among correctional workers (n = 980; 50.7% female) and estimated associations with mental health symptoms.



METHOD: The survey data used are from the Provincial Ontario Correctional Worker Mental Health Prevalence Study in Canada. Cross-tabulations, Chi-square tests, ANOVAs, and logistic regression are used to examine the following: (a) the distribution of correctional-specific PPTEs across correctional worker occupational categories; (b) the frequencies of correctional-specific PPTE exposures; and (c) the association between correctional-specific PPTEs and mental disorders. Population-attributable fractions (PAFs) are used to estimate the proportion of mental disorders that may be attributable to PPTE exposures.



RESULTS: Most correctional workers reported exposures to most types of PPTEs, including being directly threatened or subject to abusive language (94.6%), de-escalating a prison/client in mental health crisis (92.2%), and using force or suit up and resort to "use of force" in a nontraining situation (70.6%). The mean number of lifetime PPTE exposures was 7.79 (SD = 3.33). There were statistically significant differences in PPTE exposure patterns across correctional worker categories. PPTEs were positively associated with mental disorder symptoms for all participants. PAFs indicated that mental disorders among correctional workers could reduce by 66%-80% with the elimination of all PPTEs among correctional workers.



CONCLUSIONS: Eliminating PPTE exposures is unlikely in the correctional environment; nevertheless, the results indicate that mitigating PPTEs may drastically improve the mental health of correctional workers. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

