Bull-related injury continues to contribute to an unacceptable number of serious injuries and deaths, and bullfighting continues to be a popular, deeply traditional celebration of the culture of many Iberic-American countries. Most accidents due to bull attacks are horn-related penetrating traumas. Blunt chest trauma can cause a wide range of clinical presentations and injuries, making the diagnostics and therapies extremely challenging. Consequently, it is vital to quickly identify major life-threatening chest wall and intrathoracic injuries. In this case report, we aimed to describe the complexity of the management and the treatment of a blunt trauma patient hit by a bull.
Blunt trauma; bull; multiple rib fractures; pneumomediastinum; pneumothorax; surgical fixation