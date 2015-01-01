SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Alessio C, Brogi E, Gamberini E, Sica A, Bellantonio D, Russo E, Agnoletti V. Rom. J. Anaesth. Intensive Care 2021; 28(1): 36-39.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Clusium)

DOI

10.2478/rjaic-2021-0006

PMID

36846540

PMCID

PMC9949006

Abstract

Bull-related injury continues to contribute to an unacceptable number of serious injuries and deaths, and bullfighting continues to be a popular, deeply traditional celebration of the culture of many Iberic-American countries. Most accidents due to bull attacks are horn-related penetrating traumas. Blunt chest trauma can cause a wide range of clinical presentations and injuries, making the diagnostics and therapies extremely challenging. Consequently, it is vital to quickly identify major life-threatening chest wall and intrathoracic injuries. In this case report, we aimed to describe the complexity of the management and the treatment of a blunt trauma patient hit by a bull.


Language: en

Keywords

Blunt trauma; bull; multiple rib fractures; pneumomediastinum; pneumothorax; surgical fixation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print