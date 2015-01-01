Abstract

Geological settings of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) increase the risk of natural disasters, threatening its regular operations. Predicting landslides along the KKH is challenging due to limitations in techniques, a challenging environment, and data availability issues. This study uses machine learning (ML) models and a landslide inventory to evaluate the relationship between landslide events and their causative factors. For this, Extreme Gradient Boosting (XGBoost), Random Forest (RF), Artificial Neural Network (ANN), Naive Bayes (NB), and K Nearest Neighbor (KNN) models were used. A total of 303 landslide points were used to create an inventory, with 70% for training and 30% for testing. Susceptibility mapping used Fourteen landslide causative factors. The area under the curve (AUC) of a receiver operating characteristic (ROC) is employed to compare the accuracy of the models. The deformation of generated models in susceptible regions was evaluated using SBAS-InSAR (Small-Baseline subset-Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar) technique. The sensitive regions of the models showed elevated line-of-sight (LOS) deformation velocity. The XGBoost technique produces a superior Landslide Susceptibility map (LSM) for the region with the integration of SBAS-InSAR findings. This improved LSM offers predictive modeling for disaster mitigation and gives a theoretical direction for the regular management of KKH.

