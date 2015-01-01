|
Gürgöze R, Özüçelik DN, Yilmaz M, Doğan H. Turk. J. Surg. 2022; 38(3): 237-242.
(Copyright © 2022, Türk Cerrahi Derneği)
36846056
OBJECTIVES: Hospitalization, mortality and trauma scores are important in trauma patients aged ≥65 years. The present study aimed to investigate the use of trauma scores in the prediction of hospitalisation and mortality in trauma patients aged ≥65 years. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Patients aged ≥65 years who presented to the emergency department with trauma over a one-year period were included in the study. Baseline data of the patients together with their Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), Revised Trauma Score (RTS), Injury Severity Score (ISS), hospitalisation and mortality were analysed.
Language: en
geriatrics; trauma; Emergencies; trauma scores