Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traffic road crashes are the leading cause of fatal crashes at work. The circumstances of work-related road accidents have been a regular focus of study, but there is still a lack of knowledge about commuting accidents.



OBJECTIVE: The aims of this study were to estimate the overall incidence of commuting accidents for non-physician professionals in a major French university hospital, by gender and different professional categories, and to assess its evolution over a 5-year period.



METHODS: A descriptive analysis was performed on 390 commuting accidents from 2012 to 2016 extracted from the university hospital's occupational health service. Incidences of commuting accidents were calculated according to gender, occupational categories, and years. Crude relative risk (RR) for the association of commuting accidents with gender, occupational categories, and year of the accident was also estimated using log-binomial regressions.



RESULTS: The annual incidence ranged from 354 to 581 accidents per 100,000 employees. Compared with administrative staff, the relative risk (RR) for commuting accidents for service agents was 1.6 (95% confidence interval (CI): 1.1-2.4) and for auxiliary nurses and childcare assistants was 1.3 (95% CI: 1.0-1.9). Nursing executives had a non-significantly lower RR of 0.6 (95% CI: 0.3-1.5).



CONCLUSION: The increased risk observed for the auxiliary nurses and childcare assistants and for the service agents may be related in part to the fatigue caused by work schedules, long commuting distances, physical work, and psychological burden.

Language: en