Abstract

BACKGROUND: Industrial robots became more commonplace in the US workplace during the mid- to latter part of the twentieth century. Recent scientific advances have led to the development of new types of robots, resulting in rapidly changing work environments. Information on occupational robot-related fatalities is currently limited for this developing field.



METHODS: Robot fatalities were identified by a keyword search in restricted-access research files from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) surveillance system of the Bureau of Labor Statistics from the years 1992-2017.



RESULTS: There were 41 robot-related fatalities identified by the keyword search during the 26-year period of this study, 85% of which were males, with the most cases (29%) occurring within the age group 35-44 years. Fatalities occurred primarily with large employers that were geographically clustered, with the Midwest accounting for 46% of the total. Most of the cases involved stationary robots (83%) and robots striking the decedents while operating under their own power (78%). Many of these striking incidents occurred while maintenance was being performed on a robot.



CONCLUSIONS: The changing nature of robotics in the workplace suggests that emerging technologies may introduce new hazards in the workplace. Emerging technologies have led to an increase in the number of robots in the workplace and to increased human exposure to robotic machinery. These patterns demonstrate that public health professionals will likely face significant challenges to keep pace with developments in robotics to ensure the safety and health of workers across the country.

