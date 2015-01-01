Abstract

BACKGROUND: The objective of this study was to identify predictors of mortality among patients presenting to the emergency department (ED) with attempted suicides.



METHODS: We analyzed data on emergency department (ED) visits for attempted suicides from the Nationwide Emergency Department Sample (NEDS) database from January 2010 to December 2017. The predictors of mortality were determined in multivariate analysis including age, sex, insurance, annual income, region of the country, mechanism of injury, mental health conditions (schizophrenia; depression; and anxiety, bipolar, and personality disorders), chronic illnesses (hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and dementia), and social risk factors such as alcohol addiction, smoking, and substance abuse.



RESULTS: From 2010 to 2017, there were 979,383 ED visits for attempted suicides in the NEDS database. Among these patients, 10,301 (1.1%) died. Of these completed suicides, 73.9% were male with the median age of 43 years (IQR, 30) while the unsuccessful suicide attempt group had a median age of 30 years (IQR, 24) and were 42.7% male. The most common mechanisms of suicide attempt were poisoning (58.8%) and cut injury (25.6%). Gunshot was the most lethal mechanism accounting 40.3% of the completed suicides despite representing 1.3% of the attempts who came to ED. After controlling for common risk factors for attempted suicide, significant predictors of completed suicide include higher income status, uninsured status, male sex, and higher age.



DISCUSSION: Among US patients presenting to the ED following attempted suicide, factors associated with suicide completion include increasing age, male sex, higher income, gunshot injuries, and uninsured status.

