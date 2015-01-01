|
Adlington K, Vasquez C, Pearce E, Wilson CA, Nowland R, Taylor BL, Spring S, Johnson S. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e110.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36849948
BACKGROUND: Pregnancy and the arrival of a new baby is a time of great transition and upheaval. Women often experience social isolation and loneliness at this time and may develop depression, particularly in the postnatal period. Qualitative studies have reported that loneliness is also a feature of perinatal depression. However, until now there has been no attempt to synthesise research exploring the links between loneliness and perinatal depression. This study's aim was to explore existing qualitative evidence to answer two research questions: What are the experiences of loneliness for women with perinatal depression? What helps and what makes loneliness worse for women with perinatal depression? METHODS: A qualitative meta-synthesis retrieved primary qualitative studies relevant to the research questions. Four electronic databases were systematically searched (Ovid MEDLINE®; PsycINFO; Embase; Web of Science). Papers were screened according to pre-defined inclusion criteria and assigned a quality score. Thematic analysis was used to identify major overarching themes in the literature.
Humans; Female; Infant; Emotions; Pregnancy; Depression; Loneliness; Postpartum depression; *Depressive Disorder; *Loneliness; Antenatal depression; Perinatal depression; Postnatal depression; Qualitative metasynthesis; Qualitative synthesis; Social Isolation