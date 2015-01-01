Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the epidemiology of field hockey-related injuries of patients aged 6 to 24 years who were treated in US emergency departments from 2000 to 2020.



DESIGN: The researchers conducted a retrospective analysis using data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS).



SETTING: The NEISS collects data on recreational activity-related and consumer product-related injuries treated in US Eds.



PATIENTS: Patients aged 6 to 24 years who were treated for field hockey-related injuries in Eds from 2000 to 2020.



INDEPENDENT VARIABLES: The researchers analyzed characteristics that included age, body part injured, injury diagnosis, disposition from the ED, injury locale, injury mechanism, contact, and equipment type.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: All cases of field hockey-related injuries were identified using the NEISS product code for field hockey (1295).



RESULTS: There were an estimated 82 639 (95% CI = 45 536-119 742) field hockey-related injuries for patients aged 6 to 24 years treated in US emergency departments from 2000 to 2020. The rate of field hockey-related injuries per 100 000 population did not significantly change from 7.4 in 2000 to 7.4 in 2011 (slope = 0.048; P = 0.581) but significantly decreased from 7.4 in 2011 to 3.7 in 2019 (slope = -0.40; P = 0.018). As player age increased, the risk of injury due to contact with equipment increased (13 years: RR = 0.90; 95% CI = 0.82-0.98, 19-24 years: RR = 1.17; 95% CI = 1.06-1.29). Concussions or traumatic brain injuries accounted for 9.2% of injuries and were most associated with contact with the ball.



CONCLUSION: Although there was a decrease in the field hockey-related injuries, field hockey remains an important source of injuries for children and young adults.

