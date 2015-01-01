|
Citation
Williamson RA, Kolstad AT, Eliason PH, Hagel BE, Emery CA. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Canadian Academy of Sport Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
36853908
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To help address the high concussion burden in Canadian youth ice hockey, our primary objective was to examine the concurrent validity of youth ice hockey referees' ability to assess head contacts (HCs) and associated penalties using video analysis methods after implementation of the "zero tolerance for HC" policy by Hockey Canada. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. PARTICIPANTS: Certified Level II-III referees in Alberta, Canada. INTERVENTION: A secured online survey with 60 videos (10 to 15 seconds) containing a player-to-player physical contact with or without a HC from elite U15 (ages 13 to 14) youth ice hockey games. OUTCOME MEASURES: Survey questions were completed by all referees for each video, including (1). 'Did you see a player-to-player contact?', (2). 'Should a penalty be assessed?', and if yes, (3). 'Which player, penalty type, and penalty intensity?' Referee assessments were compared with a consensus agreement from 2 national and member (top level) gold standard referees for concurrent validity through percent agreement and sensitivity/specificity measures.
Language: en