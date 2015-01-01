Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To help address the high concussion burden in Canadian youth ice hockey, our primary objective was to examine the concurrent validity of youth ice hockey referees' ability to assess head contacts (HCs) and associated penalties using video analysis methods after implementation of the "zero tolerance for HC" policy by Hockey Canada. STUDY DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. PARTICIPANTS: Certified Level II-III referees in Alberta, Canada. INTERVENTION: A secured online survey with 60 videos (10 to 15 seconds) containing a player-to-player physical contact with or without a HC from elite U15 (ages 13 to 14) youth ice hockey games. OUTCOME MEASURES: Survey questions were completed by all referees for each video, including (1). 'Did you see a player-to-player contact?', (2). 'Should a penalty be assessed?', and if yes, (3). 'Which player, penalty type, and penalty intensity?' Referee assessments were compared with a consensus agreement from 2 national and member (top level) gold standard referees for concurrent validity through percent agreement and sensitivity/specificity measures.



RESULTS: Complete-case analysis of 100 referees (131 recruited) showed an overall median agreement of 83.5% (sensitivity = 0.74; specificity = 0.69) with the gold standard. Agreement with the gold standard was highest for HC infractions [85.1% (sensitivity = 0.80; specificity = 0.69)], followed by HC penalty type (81.5%) and penalty intensity (53.7%).



CONCLUSIONS: Concurrent validity through percent agreement was high (>80%) compared with the gold standard for identifying both HC and other infractions; however, it was moderate for penalty intensity. Although knowledge of identifying HCs and penalties in this survey was acceptable, this study suggests in-game factors (eg, game management and positioning) may be a primary limitation for HC enforcement.

Language: en