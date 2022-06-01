Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depressive symptom is the most widely reported mental health consequence of natural or man-made disasters and traumatic events. Research on depressive symptoms in low-income nations is still scarce, although it can be a public health burden in post-conflict situations. Therefore, the primary objective of this study was to identify the prevalence and contributing factors of depressive symptoms among people of south Wollo zones following liberation from TPLF-led army invasions.



METHODS: A community-based cross-sectional study was conducted on South Wollo zone residents after the liberation of invasions of the TPLF-led force, from May 1st to June 1st, 2022. A self-administered questionnaire was used to collect data from residents chosen using a simple random sampling technique. This study used both descriptive and inferential analysis. To investigate the relationship between response and predictor variables, the chi-squared test of association was performed. The logistic regression was performed to identify predictors of depressive symptoms among residents.



RESULTS: The overall prevalence of depressive symptoms among residents was 51.0% [95% C.I: 48.01, 53.99]. Being female [AOR = 1.428, 95% C.I: 1.044-1.955], being an alcohol consumer [AOR = 2.051, 95% C.I: 1.349-3.119], chewing Khat [AOR = 4.617, 95% C.I: 2.873-7.418], history of mental illness [AOR = 4.316, 95% C.I: 1.263-14.751], destruction of personal property [AOR = 2.909, 95% C.I: 2.028-4.175], lacked basic needs such as food and water [AOR = 2.738, 95% C.I: 1.922-3.900], and illness without medical care [AOR = 2.369, 95% C.I: 1.684-3.331] were all found to be statistically significant at the 5% level of significance in a multivariable binary logistic regression.



CONCLUSIONS: The main finding of this study discovered that residents had a higher prevalence of depressive symptoms following liberation from TPLF-led army invasions. Being an alcoholic, chewing Khat, having a previous history of mental illness, destruction of personal property, lack of food or water, and illness without medical care were associated with an increased risk of developing depressive symptoms. Interventions based on influencing factors should be performed to ensure residents' mental health.

Language: en