Abstract

Suicidal ideation (SI) is a risk factor for suicidal behaviour. To ascertain the clinical correlates and prognostic impact of severe SI, we analysed 249 outpatients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and suicidal thoughts included in the COmbining Medications to Enhance Depression outcome (CO-MED) trial. Patients with severe SI (36%) were younger at disease onset (P = 0.0033), more severely depressed (P = 0.0029), had more lifetime suicidal behaviour (P < 0.0001) and psychiatric comorbidities (panic disorder: P = 0.0025; post-traumatic stress disorder: P = 0.0216), and a history of childhood maltreatment (neglect: P = 0.0054; emotional abuse: P = 0.0230; physical abuse: P = 0.0076; sexual abuse: P = 0.0016) than those experiencing low-moderate SI. After controlling for depression score, severe SI was positively correlated with lifetime suicidal behaviour (OR [95% CI]: 1.26 [1.12-1.41]), panic disorder (1.05 [1.00-1.12]), and childhood maltreatment (neglect: 1.93 [1.13-3.30]; physical abuse: 2.00 [1.11-3.69]; sexual abuse: 2.13 [1.17-3.88]), and inversely correlated with age of onset (0.97 [0.95-0.99]) and sleep-onset insomnia (0.76 [0.61-0.96]). Finally, the occurrence of serious lifetime suicidal behaviour was predicted by SI severity (2.18 [1.11-4.27]), bipolar score (1.36 [1.02-1.81]), and childhood sexual abuse (2.35 [1.09-5.05]). These results emphasise the importance of assessing childhood maltreatment and bipolar liability in MDD to estimate suicidal behaviour risk.

