|
Citation
|
Campagna RA, Roberts E, Porco A, Fritz CL. J. Am. Vet. Med. Assoc. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Veterinary Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36853875
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To describe the clinical and epidemiologic features of persons with dog and cat bite injuries who presented to emergency departments. SAMPLE: Records of 648,492 dog and cat bite-related emergency department visits in California from 2005 to 2019. PROCEDURES: Visits were selected by standardized International Classification of Diseases, Ninth or Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification codes that indicated a bite as an external cause of injury in the medical record. Incidence rates were calculated for patient demographics, location and month of bite incident, characteristics of bite injury, infection, patient outcome/disposition, and expected source of payment. Cross-sectional descriptive analysis was performed.
Language: en