Abstract

PURPOSE The prevalence of intimate partner domestic violence (DV) increased in frequency during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of this pilot study was to assess dental hygienists' knowledge, attitudes, and readiness to manage patients experiencing DV in the state of Minnesota.



METHODS A cross-sectional study design was used on a convenience sample of dental hygienists. The validated Physician Readiness to Manage Intimate Partner Violence Survey (PREMIS) was used to collect the data. Survey items included demographic variables and measured attitudes and knowledge regarding intimate partner DV. Paper surveys were distributed to attendees at the Minnesota Dental Hygienist Association Annual Meeting. ANOVA and linear regression models were used to assess associations between domestic violence knowledge scores and respondent demographics and attitudes.



RESULTS Eighty-eight surveys were distributed; 31 surveys were completed and met the inclusion criteria for data analysis. The overall mean knowledge score was 11.6 from a possible score of 17. No significant differences were found by age, degree type, or years in practice and domestic violence knowledge or attitudes. Most respondents (64.5%) indicated a lack of preparedness to ask appropriate questions regarding DV and only a little more than half knew how to respond to disclosures of DV (51.6%) or were aware of the state's legal requirements for reporting DV (58.0%).



CONCLUSION Participants demonstrated moderate knowledge of DV and recognized the importance of identifying and providing support for DV victims. However, participants were unsure of current state-mandated guidelines for reporting DV. Future exploration of reporting mandates will better support dental hygienists in their professional obligations identifying victims of DV.

Language: en