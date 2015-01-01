Abstract

Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) now promises to improve diagnostic and prognostic accuracy for patients with disorders of consciousness, and accordingly has been endorsed by professional society guidelines, including those of the American Academy of Neurology, American College of Rehabilitation Medicine, National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research, and the European Academy of Neurology. Despite multiple professional society endorsements of fMRI in evaluating patients with disorders of consciousness following severe brain injury, insurers have yet to issue clear guidance regarding coverage of fMRI for this indication. Lack of insurer coverage may be a rate-limiting barrier to accessing this technique, which could uncover essential diagnostic and prognostic information for patients and their families. The emerging clinical and ethical case for harmonized insurer recognition and reimbursement of fMRI for vulnerable persons following severe brain injury with disorders of consciousness is explained and critically evaluated.

