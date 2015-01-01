|
Engel J, van Ierssel JJ, Osmond MH, Tsampalieros A, Webster R, Zemek R. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36854112
OBJECTIVE: To determine the proportion of concussed children returning to the emergency department (ED) for a concussion-related reason within 3 months of initial presentation and to determine which clinical composite score (5P or Post-Concussion Symptom Inventory) best predicts a return visit. SETTING, DESIGN, AND PARTICIPANTS: We combined a secondary analysis of data from the prospectively collected 5P study with a retrospective medical record review of children aged 5 to 18 years who returned to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) ED for a concussion-related reason within 3 months of an acutely diagnosed concussion. Among 770 eligible participants, 632 children (median age: 11.8 [interquartile range (IQR), 9.0-14.5] years; 58.9% male) were included in the study. MAIN MEASURES: The primary outcome was the number of patients who returned to CHEO ED for a concussion-related reason within 3 months of an acute concussion diagnosed at CHEO ED. The secondary outcome was number of patients who returned within 14 days.
