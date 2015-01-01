|
Citation
|
McCormick K, Kolar B. J. Head Trauma Rehabil. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36854138
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to investigate the incidence of benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) specifically among patients with dizziness in the rehabilitation phase of concussion recovery and to provide evidence regarding the importance of BPPV assessment in physical therapy concussion evaluations. SETTING: Outpatient neurologic rehabilitation center at a suburban comprehensive rehabilitation hospital. PARTICIPANTS: Fifty patients diagnosed with concussion and referred to vestibular physical therapy with complaints of dizziness were tested for BPPV within their first 3 visits.
Language: en