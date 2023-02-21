Abstract

Health care personnel who have close, face-to-face patient contact experience more workplace violence (WPV) than employees in other fields. Certain health care departments (i.e., high-incidence care areas) have elevated rates of WPV that can have adverse emotional, physical, and financial consequences for patients, employees, and institutions. Health care workers need de-escalation training to efficiently manage patient aggression while also safeguarding patients' dignity and patient-provider trust. The current Plan, Do, Study, Act quality improvement project used insights from an in-depth literature review to create a 1-hour, evidence-based, in-service de-escalation training for personnel from high-incidence care areas. A pre/post design was used to evaluate participants' responses to the Confidence Coping with Patient Aggression Instrument. Post-training, participants reported significantly increased feelings of safety regarding potential patient aggression (p = 0.001) and more efficacy regarding their aggression management techniques (p = 0.039). Based on the training's results, recommendations were made for future institutional de-escalation initiatives. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(x), xx-xx.].

Language: en