Abstract

Adolescents' suicidal behavior frequently is preceded by interpersonal stress, but not all who experience distress attempt to end their lives. Recent theories have posited individual differences in stress-related inflammatory reactivity may be associated with psychopathology risk; this study examined inflammatory reactivity as a moderator of the prospective association between interpersonal stress and adolescents' suicidal behavior. Participants included 157 at-risk adolescent females (ages 12 to 16 years) and assessed individual differences in proinflammatory cytokine responses to a brief laboratory-based social stressor, both interpersonal and non-interpersonal life events, and suicidal behavior over an 18-month follow-up period. Measuring levels of the key proinflammatory cytokines interleukin-1β (IL-1β), interleukin-6 (IL-6), and tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) before and after an experimentally-induced social stressor, results revealed that blunted cytokine reactivity heightened the effect of high interpersonal stress exposure on risk for suicidal behaviors over the subsequent 9 months. Significant effects were not revealed for non-interpersonally themed stress. Finding highlight the urgent need for more research examining inflammation reactivity among adolescents.

