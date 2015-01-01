Abstract

The presence of numerous sensors inside modern vehicles leads to the development of new driving assistance tools, the real usefulness of which depends, however, on the environmental context. This study proposes a procedure capable of quantifying the effectiveness of some warnings produced by an On-Board Unit (OBU) inside the vehicle in a specific environmental context, even if limited only to the considered road. The experimentation was carried out by means of a driving simulator with a sample of young users with sufficiently homogeneous characteristics. The collected data were treated by ANOVA to highlight any differentiation between a traditional driving condition, without any instrumental support, and another involving the OBU was present. The results showed that only in relation to the investigated road, the OBU ensured the advantage of sending information of interest to the driver without invalidating their performance in terms of longitudinal and transverse acceleration, speeding, and steering angle. This research could be of interest to the infrastructure managers who, in case of inappropriate use of a road, could intensify active and passive safety devices for users' safety.

