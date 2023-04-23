SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Han J, Liu Y, Li Z, Liu Y, Zhan B. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(4).

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s23041822

36850419

PMC9962800

High-resolution image transmission is required in safety helmet detection problems in the construction industry, which makes it difficult for existing image detection methods to achieve high-speed detection. To overcome this problem, a novel super-resolution (SR) reconstruction module is designed to improve the resolution of images before the detection module. In the super-resolution reconstruction module, the multichannel attention mechanism module is used to improve the breadth of feature capture. Furthermore, a novel CSP (Cross Stage Partial) module of YOLO (You Only Look Once) v5 is presented to reduce information loss and gradient confusion. Experiments are performed to validate the proposed algorithm. The PSNR (peak signal-to-noise ratio) of the proposed module is 29.420, and the SSIM (structural similarity) reaches 0.855. These results show that the proposed model works well for safety helmet detection in construction industries.


Language: en

deep learning; real-time detection; safety helmet detection; super-resolution reconstruction; YOLOv5

