Abstract

The wave of modernization around us has put the automotive industry on the brink of a paradigm shift. Leveraging the ever-evolving technologies, vehicles are steadily transitioning towards automated driving to constitute an integral part of the intelligent transportation system (ITS). The term autonomous vehicle has become ubiquitous in our lives, owing to the extensive research and development that frequently make headlines. Nonetheless, the flourishing of AVs hinges on many factors due to the extremely stringent demands for safety, security, and reliability. Cutting-edge technologies play critical roles in tackling complicated issues. Assimilating trailblazing technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), edge intelligence (EI), 5G, and Blockchain into the AV architecture will unlock the potential of an efficient and sustainable transportation system. This paper provides a comprehensive review of the state-of-the-art in the literature on the impact and implementation of the aforementioned technologies into AV architectures, along with the challenges faced by each of them. We also provide insights into the technological offshoots concerning their seamless integration to fulfill the requirements of AVs. Finally, the paper sheds light on future research directions and opportunities that will spur further developments. Exploring the integration of key enabling technologies in a single work will serve as a valuable reference for the community interested in the relevant issues surrounding AV research.

