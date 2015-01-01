SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Digulescu A, Despina-Stoian C, Popescu F, Stanescu D, Nastasiu D, Sburlan D. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 23(4): e1956.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s23041956

36850555

PMC9963829

Nowadays, unmanned aerial vehicles/drones are involved in a continuously growing number of security incidents. Therefore, the research interest in drone versus human movement detection and characterization is justified by the fact that such devices represent a potential threat for indoor/office intrusion, while normally, a human presence is allowed after passing several security points. Our paper comparatively characterizes the movement of a drone and a human in an indoor environment. The movement map was obtained using advanced signal processing methods such as wavelet transform and the phase diagram concept, and applied to the signal acquired from UWB sensors.


Humans; *Movement; *Signal Processing, Computer-Assisted; LSS UAV; movement map; phase diagram entropy; Unmanned Aerial Devices; UWB sensing; Wavelet Analysis

