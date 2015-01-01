Abstract

The efficiency of vehicles and travel comfort are maintained by the effective management of road pavement conditions. Pavement conditions can be inspected at a low cost by drive-by monitoring technology. Drive-by monitoring technology is a method of collecting data from sensors installed on a running vehicle. This technique enables quick and low-cost inspections. However, most existing technologies assume that the vehicle runs at a constant speed. Therefore, this study devises a theoretical framework that estimates road unevenness without prior information about the vehicle's mechanical parameters even when the running speed changes. This paper also shows the required function of sensors for this scheme. The required ability is to collect the three-axis acceleration vibration and position data simultaneously. A field experiment was performed to examine the applicability of sensors with both functions to the proposed methods. Each sensor was installed on a bus in service in this field experiment. The vehicle's natural frequency estimated from the measured data ranges from 1 to 2 Hz, but the natural frequency estimated by the proposed method is 0.71 Hz. However, the estimated road unevenness does not change significantly with changes in the vehicle's estimated parameters. The results found that the accuracy of road unevenness estimation seems to be acceptable with the conventional method and the new method. Future work will include improving the algorithm and accuracy verification of the schemes.

Language: en