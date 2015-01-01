Abstract

This paper defines a smart home use case to automatically adjust home temperature and/or hot water. The main objective is to reduce the energy consumption of cooling, heating and hot water systems in smart homes. To this end, the residents set a temperature (i.e., X degree Celsius) for home and/or hot water. When the residents leave homes (e.g., for work), they turn off the cooling or heating devices. A few minutes before arriving at their residences, the cooling or heating devices start working automatically to adjust the home or water temperature according to the residents' preference (i.e., X degree Celsius). This can help reduce the energy consumption of these devices. To estimate the arrival time of the residents (i.e., drivers), this paper uses a machine learning-based street traffic prediction system. Unlike many related works that use machine learning for tracking and predicting residents' behaviors inside their homes, this paper focuses on predicting resident behavior outside their home (i.e., arrival time as a context) to reduce the energy consumption of smart homes. One main objective of this paper is to find the most appropriate machine learning and neural network-based (MLNN) algorithm that can be integrated into the street traffic prediction system. To evaluate the performance of several MLNN algorithms, we utilize an Uber's dataset for the city of San Francisco and complete the missing values by applying an imputation algorithm. The prediction system can also be used as a route recommender to offer the quickest route for drivers.

