Abstract

Human motion analysis requires information about the position and orientation of different parts of the human body over time. Widely used are optical methods such as the VICON system and sets of wired and wireless IMU sensors to estimate absolute orientation angles of extremities (Xsens). Both methods require expensive measurement devices and have disadvantages such as the limited rate of position and angle acquisition. In the paper, the adaptation of the drone flight controller was proposed as a low-cost and relatively high-performance device for the human body pose estimation and acceleration measurements. The test setup with the use of flight controllers was described and the efficiency of the flight controller sensor was compared with commercial sensors. The practical usability of sensors in human motion measurement was presented. The issues related to the dynamic response of IMU-based sensors during acceleration measurement were discussed.

Language: en