Citation
McHugh CM, Ho N, Iorfino F, Crouse JJ, Nichles A, Zmicerevska N, Scott E, Glozier N, Hickie IB. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36854811
Abstract
PURPOSE: Machine learning (ML) has shown promise in modelling future self-harm but is yet to be applied to key questions facing clinical services. In a cohort of young people accessing primary mental health care, this study aimed to establish (1) the performance of models predicting deliberate self-harm (DSH) compared to suicide attempt (SA), (2) the performance of models predicting new-onset or repeat behaviour, and (3) the relative importance of factors predicting these outcomes.
Keywords
Machine learning; Suicide attempt; Youth; Suicidal behaviour; Deliberate self-harm; Adolescence