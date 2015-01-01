|
Wu Z, Jin T, Chen C, Liu X, Yan J. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36853172
OBJECTIVE: Excessive cold or overheating can cause a decline in driver performance and even serious traffic accidents, but the influence mechanism of ambient temperature and vehicle speeds on drivers' cognitive performance is still unclear. This research developed an easy driving simulator experiment to study driver performance under different ambient temperatures and vehicle speeds.
Ambient temperature; driver performance; event-related potential; simulated driving