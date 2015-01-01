Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Drivers usually appear to self-regulate their driving behaviors in situations considered to be challenging, such as mobile phone-distracted driving. It is important to clarify how drivers self-regulate their actual behaviors. In addition, few studies investigated driver distraction in active and responsive scenarios. Therefore, the present study aimed to gain a better understanding of drivers' actual self-regulation of driving behaviors and phone use behaviors while mobile phone-distracted driving in active and responsive scenarios. The contribution of compensatory beliefs to self-regulation was also explored.



METHODS: This study was conducted using a 2 (mobile phone use behaviors: phone calling vs. WeChat messaging) × 2 (scenarios: active vs. responsive) within-group design. A total of 34 participants completed a driving simulation experiment. The dependent variables of drivers' driving behaviors, phone use behaviors, and physiological data were collected. Participants' compensatory belief was also measured.



RESULTS: The results showed that the speed reduction in the stages with WeChat messaging was significantly greater than that in the stages with phone calls, and the speed reduction in the responsive scenario was significantly greater than that in the active scenario. Participants would adopt relatively equal phone-use-related self-regulatory behaviors in active and responsive scenarios. Participants with higher compensatory beliefs had relatively greater speed reduction in most scenarios, but fewer phone-use-related self-regulatory behaviors. In addition, the respiratory rate could contribute to evaluating the changes in drivers' physiological status during phone calling-distracted driving.



CONCLUSIONS: Participants would self-regulate driving behaviors and phone use behaviors according to different distracted driving tasks and scenarios. The driving-related self-regulation in WeChat messaging scenarios and responsive scenarios was greater. There was a trend in the effect of compensatory beliefs on actual self-regulatory behaviors, which needs to be further verified in the future. This study contributes to the verification of the different actual driving-related and phone-use-related self-regulatory behavior of drivers in active and responsive mobile phone distracted driving scenarios.

