Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sustaining concussions has been linked to health issues later in life, yet evidence for associations between contact sports exposure and long-term cognitive performance is mixed. This cross-sectional study of former professional American-style football players tested the association of several measures of football exposure with later life cognitive performance, while also comparing the cognitive performance of former players to nonplayers.



METHODS: In total, 353 former professional football players (Mage = 54.3) completed both (1) an online cognitive test battery measuring objective cognitive performance and (2) a survey querying demographic information, current health conditions, and measures of past football exposure, including recollected concussion symptoms playing professional football, diagnosed concussions, years of professional play, and age of first football exposure. Testing occurred an average of 29 years after former players' final season of professional play. In addition, a comparison sample of 5,086 male participants (nonplayers) completed one or more cognitive tests.



RESULTS: Former players' cognitive performance was associated with retrospectively reported football concussion symptoms (rp = -0.19, 95% CI -0.09 to -0.29; p < 0.001), but not with diagnosed concussions, years of professional play, or age of first football exposure. This association could be due to differences in pre-concussion cognitive functioning, however, which could not be estimated based on available data.



CONCLUSIONS: Future investigations of the long-term outcomes of contact sports exposure should include measures of sports-related concussion symptoms, which were more sensitive to objective cognitive performance than other football exposure measures, including self-reported diagnosed concussions.



Keywords: American football; TBI

