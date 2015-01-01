SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Russell MA, Reavley N, Williams I, Li W, Tarzia L, Chondros P, Sanci L. BMC Psychol. 2023; 11(1): e55.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s40359-023-01075-9

36855196

PMC9973240

Abstract

PURPOSE: Previous research has indicated that university students experienced substantial mental health issues during the global COVID-19 pandemic, but few studies have considered changes relative to pre-pandemic levels across population groups. Hence, the aim of this study was to compare changes in mental health and associated stressors across the pandemic for international and local university students studying in Australia.

METHODS: In a cohort of 4407 university students, we assessed depression (Patient Health Questionnaire 2), anxiety (Generalized Anxiety Disorder-2), social support (Medical Outcomes Study-Social Support Survey), inability to afford food, fear of partner, and experiences of discrimination, both pre-pandemic (April-May 2019) and during the pandemic (September-October 2020). Change in prevalence between local and international students were estimated with logistic regression, adjusting for baseline factors.

RESULTS: Compared to local students, international students experienced an increase in probable major depression (odds ratio (OR) 1.43, 95% Confidence Interval (CI) 1.23, 1.66), low social support (OR 2.63, 95% CI 2.23, 3.11), inability to afford food (OR 5.21, 95% CI 3.97, 6.83) race-based discrimination (OR 2.21, 95% CI 1.82, 2.68) and fear of partner (OR 3.46, 95% CI 2.26, 5.13). Interaction analyses indicated that these issues were more likely to be experienced by students living outside their country of origin, inclusive of international students based in Australia (depression p value interaction term 0.02).

CONCLUSION: The pandemic had a substantial negative impact on international students, particularly those living outside of their country of origin during the pandemic. The inequalities exacerbated by the pandemic were present prior to the pandemic and are likely to continue post-pandemic without action. Interventions to build the supports for international students need to be urgently explored.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Students; Universities; Cohort Studies; Depression; Anxiety; Pandemic; Pandemics; Mental Health; Australia/epidemiology; Social support; *Depressive Disorder, Major; *COVID-19/epidemiology; International student; University students

