Citation
Blay M, Hasler R, Nicastro R, Pham E, Weibel S, Debbané M, Perroud N. Borderline Personal. Disord. Emot. Dysregul. 2023; 10(1): e7.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
36859368
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is a potentially severe personality disorder, characterized by difficulties in emotion regulation and control of behaviors. It is often associated with non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Borderline personality features have also been linked to body modifications (BMs). However, the prevalence of BMs, the link between BMs and NSSI, and between BMs and several psychopathology dimensions (e.g. borderline severity, emotion regulation, impulsivity …) remains understudied in patients with BPD. This study aims to fill this gap, and to provide further evidence on the link between NSSI and BMs.
Language: en
Keywords
Non-suicidal self-injury; NSSI; Body modification; Borderline personality disorder; BPD; Piercing; Tattoo