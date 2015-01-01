Abstract

BACKGROUND: Affiliation has a positive role on well-being and human development. Most children and youth living in residential youth care (RYC) experienced maltreatment from significant others, becoming a particularly vulnerable group. Their complex needs require well trained caregivers who help them to heal and thrive.



OBJECTIVE: This cluster randomized trial sought to test the Compassionate Mind Training program for Caregivers (CMT- Care Homes) effectiveness on affiliative outcomes across time. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: A sample of 127 professional caregivers and 154 youth from 12 Portuguese residential care homes (RCH) participated on this study.



METHODS: RCHs were randomized to treatment (n = 6) and control (n = 6) groups. Caregivers and youth completed self-report measures at baseline, post-intervention, and 6-month follow-up on social safeness and emotional climate. Caregivers were also evaluated on compassion outcomes.



RESULTS: MANCOVA indicated large multivariate time X group effects. Univariate results suggested that caregivers from the treatment group showed improvements in compassion towards others and in self-compassion across time, while the control group gradually deteriorated in both variables. Youth and caregivers from the treatment group noticed a more soothing and safer RCH emotional climate, as well as feeling safer within relationships. At 6-month follow-up, improvements were retained by caregivers, but not by youth.



CONCLUSIONS: The CMT- Care Homes brings a new model to RYC, that represents a promising approach in promoting safe relationships and affiliative environments in RCHs. Supervision should be provided to monitor care practices and sustain change across time.

