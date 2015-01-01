SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xu L, Zhang H, Zhou C, Zhang Z, Li G, Lu W, Tian X, Huang H, Li D, Schinke RJ, Yuan T, Yin J, Lin K. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2023; 17(1): e31.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s13034-023-00577-z

36864512

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to explore differences between psychological resilience and problem-solving ability in grade one junior middle school adolescents with and without suicidal ideation, focusing on the relationship between these factors and suicidal ideation.

METHODS: Ninety-nine adolescents (aged 10 to 14) were divided into Suicidal Ideation (SI, n = 49) and Non-Suicidal Ideation (NSI, n = 50) grouped by the Self-rating Idea of Suicide Scale (SIOSS). The Psychological Resilience Scale (PRS) and Tower of Hanoi task (TOH) were applied to assess psychological resilience and problem-solving ability, respectively.

RESULTS: The SI group scored significantly lower than the NSI group on PRS (p < 0.001) and performed more poorly on TOH than the NSI group, with more mistakes in the number of errors index (p < 0.001) and requiring a longer time in the task completion time index (p < 0.05). Among all the participants in this study, a significant negative correlation was observed between PRS and SIOSS (r = - 0.413, p < 0.01). The sub-dimensions of PRS including emotional control, family support, and interpersonal assistance were significantly negatively correlated with the SIOSS total score (r = - 0.361, - 0.360, - 0.382; p < 0.01).

CONCLUSIONS: This study profiled the characteristics and differences in psychological resilience and problem-solving ability between adolescents with and without suicidal ideation. The data suggested adolescents with SI might have deficits in psychological resilience and problem-solving ability, which may serve as potential targets for suicide intervention.


Suicidal ideation; Grade one junior middle school students; Problem-solving ability; Psychological resilience

