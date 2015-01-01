Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This innovation in simulation evaluated the effectiveness of a time sensible, low-cost simulation on prelicensure nursing students' knowledge and confidence in responding to public health emergencies.



METHOD: One hundred eighty-two nursing students, in groups of 5, participated in a 75-min emergency preparedness disaster simulation. A mixed methods design was used to evaluate students' knowledge and confidence in disaster preparedness, and satisfaction with the simulation.



RESULTS: Students reported an increase in knowledge and confidence following the disaster simulation and satisfaction with the experience.



CONCLUSIONS: Prelicensure nursing programs can replicate this low cost, time sensible disaster simulation to effectively educate students in emergency preparedness.

