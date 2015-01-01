|
Phan Q, Geller DE, Broughton AS, Swan BA, Wells JS. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e343.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
36855255
OBJECTIVE: This innovation in simulation evaluated the effectiveness of a time sensible, low-cost simulation on prelicensure nursing students' knowledge and confidence in responding to public health emergencies.
Humans; education; Knowledge; disasters; *Disasters; preparedness; nursing; Computer Simulation; *Civil Defense; *Students, Nursing; simulations