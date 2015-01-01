SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Phan Q, Geller DE, Broughton AS, Swan BA, Wells JS. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e343.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

DOI

10.1017/dmp.2022.280

PMID

36855255

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This innovation in simulation evaluated the effectiveness of a time sensible, low-cost simulation on prelicensure nursing students' knowledge and confidence in responding to public health emergencies.

METHOD: One hundred eighty-two nursing students, in groups of 5, participated in a 75-min emergency preparedness disaster simulation. A mixed methods design was used to evaluate students' knowledge and confidence in disaster preparedness, and satisfaction with the simulation.

RESULTS: Students reported an increase in knowledge and confidence following the disaster simulation and satisfaction with the experience.

CONCLUSIONS: Prelicensure nursing programs can replicate this low cost, time sensible disaster simulation to effectively educate students in emergency preparedness.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; education; Knowledge; disasters; *Disasters; preparedness; nursing; Computer Simulation; *Civil Defense; *Students, Nursing; simulations

