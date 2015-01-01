Abstract

Bike-sharing service has become a popular sustainable means of transportation due to its direct impact on traffic congestion, energy consumption, the environment, and people's quality of life. Existing literature suggests that sustainable consumption can be promoted by engaging consumers with green products. This study examined drivers and the outcome of consumer engagement with bike-sharing services based on the technology acceptance model (TAM). A survey was conducted to collect the data from the users of the bike-sharing service in Kuala Lumpur. Structural equation modelling was used to analyse the data and find the relationship between variables. The empirical analyses showed that perceived ease of use and perceived usefulness of the bike-sharing service positively impact all facets of consumer engagement with bike-sharing service, which subsequently influences the continuance usage intention of bike-sharing service. The findings of this study offer useful insights that could enhance the consumption of bike-sharing service. This study also offers some guidelines to transportation practitioners, policymakers, and urban planners regarding promoting healthy and sustainable travel behaviour among urban commuters through bike-sharing service.

Language: en